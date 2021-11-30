Bapughat StepWell inauguration : బాపూఘాట్లో ప్రాచీనబావిని పునఃప్రారంభిన కేటీఆర్
Telangana Minister KTR : హైదరాబాద్ బాపూ ఘాట్లోని.. ప్రాచీన బావి పునరుద్ధరణ అనంతరం... జ్యోతి ప్రజ్వలన చేసి మంత్రి కేటీఆర్ పునఃప్రారంభించారు. బావిలో మంచి నీటిని పోసి రెండు తాబేళ్లను వదిలారు. దీనికి సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలను మున్సిపల్ శాఖ ముఖ్య కార్యదర్శి అర్వింద్ కుమార్, జీహెచ్ఎంసీ మేయర్ గద్వాల విజయలక్ష్మి ట్విటర్లో షేర్ చేశారు.
Minister @KTRTRS inaugurated the revived stepwell at Bapughat today.— Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) November 29, 2021
Its breathtakingly beautifully restored
Thanks #GWS & all those involved
Minister sir has assured extending all possible help & whatever it takes to restore similar stepwells in the state pic.twitter.com/3NW2PL4YBc
Bapughat StepWell inauguration : ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో నగర మేయర్ విజయలక్ష్మి.. మున్సిపల్ శాఖ ముఖ్య కార్యదర్శి అరవింద్ కుమార్ పాల్గొన్నారు. పురాతనమైన నీటి వనరులను గండిపేట్ వెల్ఫేర్ సొసైటీ అనే స్వచ్ఛంద సంస్థ.. కాపాడే ప్రయత్నం చేస్తోంది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే బాపు ఘాట్లో.. పునరుద్ధరణకు కృషి చేసింది.
Minister @KTRTRS Garu formally inaugurated the historic Step Well at Bapu Ghat, which was recently revived. thanks to @ChirecSchool @kalpana_designs @rainwater_info for Stepwell restoration. @arvindkumar_ias Garu & other dignitaries participated in the inaugural ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ClYtmFVfeE— Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) November 29, 2021