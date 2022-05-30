UPSC Results: ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଲେ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ-ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ-କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଶିକ୍ଷାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ପ୍ରକାଶ ପାଇଛି ୨୦୨୧ ସିଭିଲ୍ ସର୍ଭିସ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳ । ମୋଟ ୬୫୮ ଜଣ କୃତକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଓଡ଼ିଶା ମୋଟ ୭ ଜଣ କୃତକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । UPSC ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ କୃତକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୋଇଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ କୃତୀଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ କରି ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ।
୨୦୨୧ ସିଭିଲ୍ ସର୍ଭିସ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଫଳକୁ ନେଇ ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦି କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, "ସିଭିଲ ସର୍ଭିସ୍ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ୨୦୨୧ରେ କୃତକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୋଇଥିବା ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକଙ୍କୁ ମୁଁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି । ପ୍ରଶାସନିକ କ୍ଷେତ୍ରକୁ ଆଗେଇ ଆସିଥିବା ଯୁବ ପ୍ରତିଭାଙ୍କୁ ମୁଁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି । ଆମେ ଆଜାଦିର ଅମୃତ ମହୋତ୍ସବ ପାଳୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏହି ପ୍ରତିଭାମାନେ ଦେଶର ଅଗ୍ରଗତି କ୍ଷେତ୍ର ଏକ ଗୁରୁତ୍ବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ଭୁମିକା ବହନ କରିବେ ।"
-
Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022
ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, "୨୦୨୧ ସିଭିଲ୍ ସର୍ଭିସ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ କୃତକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୋଇଥିବା ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ଓଡ଼ିଆଙ୍କୁ ମୁଁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି । ତୃଣମୂଳ ସ୍ତରରୁ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଜୀବନଶୈଳୀ ବଦଳାଇବାରେ ସମାନେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ କରିବେ ବୋଲି ମୁଁ ଆଶା କରୁଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଆଗାମୀ କ୍ୟାରିଅର ପାଇଁ ଅନେକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ।"
-
Congratulate all the successful candidates from #Odisha who have cleared #UPSC #CSE2021 examination. May they work with dedication and commitment to bring visible changes in people’s lives at the grassroots. Wish them bright careers ahead.— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 30, 2022
ସେପଟେ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଶିକ୍ଷାମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଧର୍ମେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପ୍ରଧାନ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, "ଯେଉଁମାନେ ୨୦୨୧ ସିଭିଲ୍ ସର୍ଭିସ ପରୀକ୍ଷାରେ କୃତକାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ ମୁଁ ହୃଦୟରୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଆଗାମୀ କ୍ୟାରିଅର ବା ପ୍ରଶାସନିକ ଯାତ୍ରା ସଫଳ ହେଉ । ସମାଜ ପ୍ରତି ନିଜର ଅବଦାନ ଦେଇ ଭାରତକୁ ଏକ ନୂଆ ଭାରତରେ ସେମାନେ ପରିଣତ କରନ୍ତୁ ।"
-
Heartiest congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. I wish all the successful candidates an enriching career and immensely successful administrative journey. May they serve society with vigour and take India to new heights.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 30, 2022