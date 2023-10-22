Lalitpur: A video of a man carrying a crocodile on his shoulders has gone viral on social media. The incident took place in Anora village in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur. The video shows a man walking with a huge crocodile on his shoulders. According to locals, a crocodile was seen in the pond of a villager Azad Singh Thakur. On receiving the information, the locals gathered at the spot and managed to capture the reptile.

The villagers informed the Lalitpur Forest Department team about the matter. On receiving the information, the Forest Department officials reached the spot. The forest department team said, "Two villagers Sohan and Sanju carried the crocodile on their shoulders to a distance of 300 metres from the pond after tying its mouth with a rope. After this, the mouth of the crocodile was untied and was taken to Sajnam Dam with the help of a pickup vehicle."