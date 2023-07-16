Dehradun (Uttarakhand) : Continuing heavy rains triggered landslides on Chardham Yatra routes in Uttarakhand, disrupting traffic and travel plans of pilgrims. A red alert was issued by the meteorological department for the next few days. Following this, the authorities are mulling a halt to Chardham Yatra for the safety of pilgrims. Every year, the number of Chardham Yatris comes down during the monsoon season, but still their numbers continue to be in thousands.

Actually, about 10,000 devotees visited Chardham on Saturday. Six thousand of them visited Badrinath Dham, 1028 went to Kedarnath Dham, 1662 Gangotri Dham and 975 devotees to Yamunotri Dham. Along with this, 165 pilgrims have died due to cardiac arrest on Chardham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra route. The doors of Uttarakhand Chardham are opened for the devotees every year in April-May for the next 6 months. After the onset of monsoon, from June 15 to August 15, Chardham Yatra slows down. But after the monsoon, it again picks up speed. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been constantly appealing to the pilgrims to take complete weather information before starting their Char Dham yatra.