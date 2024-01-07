Raichur (Karnataka): A stray dog attacked a boy in Sindhanur on January 4. The incident was captured on CCTV and went viral on WhatsApp groups. As per the video, mother Gangamma (36) and her son (15) Pritam were on their way to a hospital in Adarsh Colony for treatment. When Pritam came out of the hospital, the stray jumped on him all of a sudden, attacking him mercilessly.

Gangamma rushed to save him from the clutches of the dog but in vain. She, too, was injured in the process. Later, residents and locals came forward and chased the dog away, saving Pritam and Gangamma. The victim has been admitted to the Sindhanur Taluk Hospital and is out of danger.

This is not the first incident of a stray dog attack in the Sindhanur area. A couple of days ago, a police officer had taken his wife and son to the Akkamahadevi Ashwini Nursing Home in Raichur when a stray attacked the son. The wife jumped to rescue her son and in turn, got bitten by the dog as well and had to be hospitalised. Residents in the Sindhanur area are petrified at the stray dog menace and are scared to step out now.