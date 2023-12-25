Hyderabad: A five-month-old infant, who was attacked by a stray dog inside a hut while his parents were away at work on December 8, breathed his last on Monday at the Osmania Hospital, while undergoing treatment. The stray bit the child in Vinoba Nagar, Shaikpet and it was lying in a pool of blood by parents. Anji and Anusha, the parents of the kid, rushed the kid to the hospital's emergency ward immediately. Locals lodged a complaint with the police, in turn, they registered a case based on CCTV footage showing the animal attacking the infant.

Stray dog attacks are not a new phenomenon in Hyderabad. It is more common at night when the animals roam around freely on the roads. Several residents across the city have complained that they are scared of going out at night because of the stray dog menace. This is not the first case of a stray dog attack where a child has lost life. Residents have complained that authorities take no action despite repeated complaints regarding this issue.

In another heart-wrenching incident, a 40-day-old girl lost her life after being bitten by a rat while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The child was sleeping with her mother on the floor when a rat bit her and her nose started bleeding profusely. The parents rushed her to a city hospital following which she was transferred to Niloufar Hospital. However, she died in the afternoon while undergoing treatment at the hospital.