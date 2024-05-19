WATCH: Elephant Eats Plastic Waste on Tamil Nadu-Kerala Border; Wildlife Activists Concerned

Theni (Tamil Nadu) : There is a lot of wildlife roaming in human habitations on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border in Theni region. Here, the neighbouring Munnar in Idukki District of Kerala State has a lot of forest area. Here, Padayappa wild elephant frequently roams public places and residential areas in the interstate borders in search of food. It damages shops along the highway. As such, this elephant came to the garbage and vegetable waste sorting site in Kallar area near Munnar on Sunday and it was seen eating plastic bags along with vegetable waste. Now, the video footage of this is circulated on social media widely.

Wildlife activists are horrified after watching a video of the elephant eating plastic waste along with vegetable leftovers. Also, they have demanded that the forest department should take appropriate action as the Padayappa elephant may suffer serious health damage due to eating plastic waste. On the other hand, the plantation workers say they the fear of elephants has been haunting them while going to work. Therefore, the forest activists have demanded that steps should be taken to drive the elephants back into the deep forest.