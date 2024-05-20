Five Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Entering Indian Territory without Any Valid Document

Agartala: Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Tripura's Khowai district for entering Indian territory without any valid travel document, a police officer said on Monday.

The five Bangladeshi citizens identified as Litan Das (37), Babul Das (26), Pankaj Sarkar (18), Nikku Sarkar (22) and Rupan Das (26) sneaked into Khowai after crossing over border fencing at Ashrambari, a border village and were going to Santirbazar in South Tripura district, the officer said.

"They entered Indian territory after crossing over border fencing at Ashrambari. When the five were travelling from Ashrambari to Santirbazar by a vehicle, they were detained on Sunday," said the official. He said as they could not produce any passport or visa for travelling to Indian territory they were arrested.

The five arrested Bangladeshi nationals would be produced before court on Monday, he added. Meanwhile, Hannan Miah, a resident of Sepahijala district, who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a human trafficking case, was arrested from Rastarmatha on Sunday, said Officer in Charge (OC), Bishalgarh police station, Rana Chatterjee.

The arrest was made following a request from the NIA Guwahati office, he said, adding that the mastermind of the human trafficking case will be taken to Guwahati on transit remand.

According to police, Hannan who was on the run for many months, is the mastermind of a human trafficking case lodged by NIA in Guwahati.