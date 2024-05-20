Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy, Here's What Newborn's Sanskrit Origin Name Means

Hyderabad: Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar welcomed a baby boy on May 10. The couple, who have collaborated on several projects, including the film Article 370, took to social media to announce the arrival of their baby boy. The new parents named their bundle of joy Vedavid which means someone who is well-versed in the Vedas.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the couple shared an image inspired by Indian mythology, featuring a mother and son. The poster had "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please show him with all your blessings and love" written on it.

They accompanied the post with a heartfelt note that read, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible."

They added, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

The couple's wedding, which took place in June 2021 in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was an intimate affair with only 20 guests in attendance. The ceremony was held during the COVID-19 pandemic. The news of their wedding, which was announced on Instagram, came as a surprise to many and their decision to keep it private was a deliberate one. Now, as they begin their new journey as parents, they are filled with hope and excitement for the future.