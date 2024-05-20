ETV Bharat / entertainment

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy, Here's What Newborn's Sanskrit Origin Name Means

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

Updated : May 20, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcome their baby boy Vedavid
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcome their baby boy Vedavid (Photo: ANI)

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announce the arrival of their first child on social media. The actor-director couple is blessed with a baby boy.

Hyderabad: Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar welcomed a baby boy on May 10. The couple, who have collaborated on several projects, including the film Article 370, took to social media to announce the arrival of their baby boy. The new parents named their bundle of joy Vedavid which means someone who is well-versed in the Vedas.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the couple shared an image inspired by Indian mythology, featuring a mother and son. The poster had "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya. Please show him with all your blessings and love" written on it.

They accompanied the post with a heartfelt note that read, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr. Bhupender Awasthi and Dr. Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible."

They added, "As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

The couple's wedding, which took place in June 2021 in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, was an intimate affair with only 20 guests in attendance. The ceremony was held during the COVID-19 pandemic. The news of their wedding, which was announced on Instagram, came as a surprise to many and their decision to keep it private was a deliberate one. Now, as they begin their new journey as parents, they are filled with hope and excitement for the future.

READ MORE

  1. Article 370 Box Office: Yami Gautam's Film Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark Globally, Samantha Ruth Reacts
  2. Yami Gautam Dismisses 'Fake Filmy Awards', Hails Cillian Murphy's Oscar Win
  3. Article 370 vs Crakk BO Day 13: Yami's Film Breaches Rs 55 Cr Mark; Vidyut Starrer Nowhere Near
Last Updated :May 20, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

TAGGED:

YAMI GAUTAMADITYA DHARYAMI ADITYA FIRST CHILDYAMI ADITYA CHILD NAMEYAMI GAUTAM ADITYA DHAR BABY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.