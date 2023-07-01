MAN WHO PRESUMED DIED OF SNAKE BITE REGAINS CONSCIOUSNESS WHILE PREPARING FOR FUNERAL

Gadag (Karnataka): A man, who was presumed to be dead after being bitten by a snake in the Gadag district of Karnataka, regains consciousness when family members were preparing for his funeral. It was stated that the man was drunk. He had caught hold of a snake and was showing it to the villagers. The unusual incident happened at Hirekoppa village in Naragunda taluk of the district on Friday.

Siddappa Balaganur rushed out of his home to catch the snake. The moment he spotted the snake, he caught the venomous creature. He was showing it to the people as a prized possession. After a while, he freed the snake and let it go into the bushes. But, again he chased and caught the snake.

In the video, Siddappa was seen showing the prized catch to the people. At that time he was bitten by the snake four times. After some time, he slumped to the ground and became unconscious. The news of the incident spread like wildfire in the village that Siddappa died of snakebite. The relatives of Siddappa started preparations for his funeral. But, he regained consciousness after some time. He was immediately shifted to Kim's Hospital in Hubballi where he has been undergoing treatment.