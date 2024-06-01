ETV Bharat / bharat

Court in Karnataka Grants Bail to CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar in Defamation Case

author img

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

A Karnataka court granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a defamation case.

A Karnataka court granted bail to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in a defamation case.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photos: IANS)

Bengaluru: A court here on Saturday granted bail to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar in connection with a defamation case filed against them by the BJP. The saffron party had accused the Congress leaders of putting out false advertisements against its party leaders, including the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in person today. After hearing their plea, the court granted them bail. BJP MLC and General Secretary Keshav Prasad had filed the defamation case against Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Alleging that 40 per cent commission was charged for execution of all public works, the Congress also published a 'corruption rate card' against the former government.

Last Updated : 19 hours ago

TAGGED:

SIDDARAMAIAHSHIVAKUMARDEFAMATION CASESIDDARAMAIAH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.