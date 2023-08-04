CUSTOMS OFFICIALS DETECT GOLD HIDDEN INSIDE SECRET POCKET OF SAREE AT HYDERABAD AIRPORT

Hyderabad: A flier, who was smuggling gold from Dubai to Hyderabad, was caught by customs officials at the Shamshabad airport. During the checking, officials found 461 grams of gold hidden inside the saree. The impounded gold was estimated to be worth Rs 28 lakhs. To hoodwink the customs officials, the secret pocket was stitched on the saree for gold smuggling.

The officials from customs grew suspicious when it was detected in the X-ray scanner. A case was registered against the airline passenger under the Customs Act 1962. Further probe is underway against the accused. Despite strict measures, the smuggling of gold at the airport has been going on without impunity. Several accused were caught at the airport for carrying large amounts of smuggled gold clandestinely. The miscreants were devising new ways to smuggle gold.