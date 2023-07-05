Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) : They hold strange rituals in the midst of rocks atop a hill to propitiate rain god Lord Varuna. Residents of several villages in the Kuppam assembly constituency of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh gathered atop hillock, conducted special puja and partook of community meal. All this was done to please the rain god so that they will get bountiful rains to grow their crops and quench their thirst.

This tradition has been going for over five hundred years here, local claims. Community beliefs and habits become rituals. Rituals become traditions. Every community develops its own ways of communicating with the divine for its intervention when rains or such nature's bounties are delayed. Usually, Varuna Yagas and Pujas are done. But, some people continue to hold strange beliefs.

Frogs are married in many places to get rain. This method is known to many people. Recently, graves were dug and water was sprinkled on the dead bodies in a crematorium in Kalkeri village, Talikot taluk, Vijayapura district, Karnataka. Villagers said that they are continuing the same practice they followed last year for rain.

Meanwhile, the people of Beggilapalle panchayat of Gudupalle Mandal in the Chittoor district performed special prayers for rains. Hundreds of people from the surrounding villages reached the top of the small Mallappa hill and offered a special pooja to Lord Malleswara. Meals were cooked on the hill and served on a rock.

According to the tradition followed by the elders for the last 500 years, cooking and eating on the hillock amidst the rocks will appease rain god. Farmers revealed that by eating on the rocks, Lord Varuna will show mercy and rain will fall abundantly. A similar practice continues in Telangana as well. As part of this program called "Varada Paasham", Gangamma Jathara is organized and meals are taken in the midst of rocks.