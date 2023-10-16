Haldwani (Uttarakhand): A student from Delhi has made a drone equipped with surveillance and GPS. This drone is capable of functioning in minus-degree Celcius temperature and darkness. Parth Saini, a Class XII student made the Hexa Craft drone. An exhibition was organised in the Kisan-Jawan Science Exhibition at the Defence Bio-Energy Research Institute (DRDO) campus at Gorapadav in Haldwani.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Parth said, "In case of damage or a low battery, this drone returns from its route to its flying point. Apart from this, if any obstacle comes in front of the drone, then it returns. It can cover a distance of 20 km." According to Parth Saini, this drone can prove to be effective in the field of defence."

Parth Saini's father Pankaj Saini said, "My son has been making drones since Class V. He has made three drones till now. This time he has made a drone equipped with surveillance and GPS. The operator can easily operate the drone sitting in one place. To add night vision to the drone, a thermal imaging device has been installed, which is more accurate than a night vision camera."

The drone has been praised by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and other DRDO officials. This drone has not been commercially patented yet. Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakhs have been spent to make the drone.