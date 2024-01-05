Mumbai: Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif are busy promoting their upcoming film Merry Christmas which is all set to hit screens on January 12. During promotions of the film, Vijay was full of praise for Katrina, who he described as a "beautiful, sensible, and dedicated" actor.

Vijay acknowledged that he is "big fan of Katrina" and was very happy when he saw her on the first day of shoot. "I couldn't express (my happiness)... She is a thoughtful actor." Sethupathi said Kaif has managed to survive in the industry for more than two decades because she is a sensible actor.

"You can't survive for so long just on the basis of beauty. There should be sense and understanding as well. I felt it when I was working with her," said Vijay known for critically-acclaimed performance in movies such 96, Master, Vikram, Malayalam hit Super Deluxe and OTT show Farzi.