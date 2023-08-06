Hyderabad: Chiyaan Vikram and filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph are reportedly joining forces for an upcoming project. Jude, known for his remarkable work, gained widespread acclaim with his last release 2018: Everyone is a Hero, a movie centered around the devastating Kerala floods. This film not only resonated deeply with audiences but also went on to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. Considering Jude's track record, teaming up with him is bound to add a new dimension to Vikram's already successful filmography.

The excitement further intensifies as reports suggest that the film could be an absolute star-studded spectacle. If the rumors hold true, the project may feature Rashmika Mandanna and the versatile Vijay Sethupathi alongside Vikram. Such a multi-starrer extravaganza would undoubtedly send ripples of excitement through the industry and the hearts of fans alike. While the final cast has yet to be officially confirmed, discussions with Rashmika and Vijay are reportedly underway, making the anticipation for this potential collaboration even greater.

Jude Anthany Joseph has shown his prowess as a filmmaker since his debut in 2014 with the delightful Ohm Shanthi Oshaana. The film boasted a talented ensemble cast featuring the likes of Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, and Vineeth Sreenivasan. Following the success of his debut, Jude continued to impress with subsequent projects before delivering the blockbuster hit in Tovino Thomas starrer 2018: Everyone is a Hero. With such a commendable body of work, expectations are soaring for his collaboration with Vikram.

Producing this much-anticipated project will be Lyca Productions, a renowned name in the industry, known for backing ambitious and high-quality ventures. Their involvement adds further credibility and excitement to the project. The prospect of Jude bringing Vikram, Vijay, and Mandanna together to create something magical is undeniably thrilling.

