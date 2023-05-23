ANURAG KASHYAP FACES WRATH OF SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER CHIYAAN VIKRAMS CLARIFICATION ON KENNEDY

Hyderabad: Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is now in France for the Cannes Film Festival 2023, where the world premiere of his new movie Kennedy is scheduled to take place. Talking about the film in a recent interview, the director said that the movie is called Kennedy after PS 2 actor Vikram and that he first tried to cast him for the lead role. However, as Vikram never responded, they ended up casting Rahul Bhat.

As soon as the clips of the interview were posted online, Vikram took to his Twitter account to clear up any confusion. "Greetings to @anuragkashyap72, Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well-wishers on social media. I called you right away and explained that I hadn't received any mail or messages from you because the mail ID you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost two years prior to that," he tweeted.

Anurag Kashyap faces wrath of social media after Chiyaan Vikram's clarification on Kennedy

The tweet further read: "I had heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film and that you felt I hadn't responded to you, so I called you myself right away. I expressed my excitement for your movie Kennedy on that phone call. I hope you have a prosperous future. Much love to Kennedy, Chiyaan Vikram."

Anurag experienced severe backlash after fans of Vikram learned about the entire story. Netizens were quick to call Anurag an attention seeker for putting the blame on Vikram for not responding, while it was he who didn't have the correct contact number. Anurag quickly posted a lengthy response on Twitter clarifying that he and the PS 2 actor would collaborate someday in the future, implying that the fans need to relax and not blow the matter out of context.

"Absolutely right Boss sir," he wrote while addressing Vikram. "For the record, when he discovered from another actor that I was attempting to contact him, he phoned me immediately, and we discovered that he had a different WhatsApp number. He provided me with his correct contact information so I could get in touch with him, and he even expressed interest in reading the script, but by that time, everyone was locked up and the shoot was still a month away," Anurag clarified, backing Vikram's claims.

"He gladly gave us the go-ahead to use the name "Kennedy" for the movie. It is unnecessary to overreact. Furthermore, I firmly believe that neither Vikram Sir nor I will retire without working on a project together. As a reminder, we go back to before Sethu," he added.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director even posted the screen grab of Chiyaan Vikram's tweet on his Instagram stories section. Sharing the screenshot, he wrote: "Absolutely true, sir. I appreciate your kind wishes. I have the right number for the next time."

Also read: Did you know, Anurag Kashyap wanted Vikram to headline Kennedy?