2018 EVERYONE IS A HERO MINTS RS 100 CRORE AT BOX OFFICE FASTEST MOVIE IN MOLLYWOOD TO ACHIEVE THE FEAT

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph's survival thriller 2018 has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office on its eleventh day. The movie features Tovino Thomas in the lead role, while Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, and Lal hold significant roles in the film. The makers of the film confirmed that 2018 minted Rs 100 crore at the box office worldwide.

2018 is said to have surpassed the 100 crore milestone in just 10 days, which is the quickest when taking the box office collections of some of the highest-grossing Malayalam films into account. The box office total was confirmed by director Jude Anthany Joseph on social media. The director shared a poster showing claiming that the movie has grossed more than Rs 100 crore and thanked the audience for helping the movie become a blockbuster in record time.

The film chronicles the Kerala floods of 2018. The movie comes with the tagline 'Everyone is a Hero' and 2018 encapsulates it. The is woven around the tragic natural disaster, the lives it claimed, and how Keralites united together to support one another during the devastation.

The year 2023 has been bleak for Malayalam cinema, as numerous high-stakes projects fell flat at the box office despite the expectation. However, the release of Tovino Thomas' 2018 has been a big relief for both its makers and exhibitors. Despite being in its second week in theatres, the movie's footfall is surprisingly only surging. The movie 2018 was apparently made on a budget of Rs 20 crore, however, in just a matter of days, it quickly surpassed the profit margin.