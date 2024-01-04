Hyderabad: The release of the highly anticipated film Merry Christmas is close and audiences are filled with excitement. This thrilling movie, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will feature the debut pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi on the big screen. The intriguing trailer has already captivated fans, and now, to heighten their joy, the makers have released the song Nazar Teri Toofan.

On January 4, the makers of the upcoming film Merry Christmas unveiled the song Nazar Teri Toofan, which is titled Anbe Vidai in Tamil. The Hindi version, composed by music director Pritam, beautifully brings to life the soulful vocals of Papon, with the lyrics penned by Varun Grover.

The enchanting chemistry shared between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is beautifully depicted through this heartfelt track, as it unravels their moments of love on a magical Christmas eve. The song captures the true essence of romance and intimacy, culminating in a warm kiss that serves as a testament to their undeniable connection.

Scheduled to hit theatres on January 12, 2024, the Hindi version of Merry Christmas also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan and Tinnu Anand in prominent roles. Additional appearances from Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar further contribute to the star-studded lineup.