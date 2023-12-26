MERRY CHRISTMAS TITLE TRACK OF KATRINA KAIF AND VIJAY SETHUPATI STARRER OUT NOW

Hyderabad: The title track for Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Merry Christmas was released on the occasion of Christmas. Pritam created the song and Ash King sang it. The film is helmed by Badlapur and Andhadhun fame director Sriram Raghavan.

The song was dropped on Tips' official social media handle with the caption, "The perfect #MerryChristmas song is here. In Cinemas 12th Jan." The song has a retro vibe with feel of Andhadhun music. The song has been garnering positive responses from the audience post its release.

A few days ago, the trailer for the film was unveiled, which piqued everyone's interest. Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan has put a spin on the classic structure of romance, with suspense, seduction, and surprise in store for the audience. Vijay and Katrina's chemistry is exciting and is sure to wow the audience.

In the trailer, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif feature as strangers whose paths intersect on Christmas Eve in Mumbai. The film revolves around deception, intrigue, and murder, as these are elements Raghavan plays with the most. These mystic elements have also appeared in four of Raghavan's previous five films, including Johnny Gaddaar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun.

Talking about the film, Merry Christmas is shot in two languages and has a variety of supporting performers. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand co-star in the Hindi version, while Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams co-star in the Tamil version. Pari, a kid actor, is also introduced in the film.

Both versions will have appearances by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte. It is a collaboration between Sriram's Matchbox Pictures and Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films. Merry Christmas was originally scheduled to be released in December. However, as Salaar's release was postponed, the team adjusted its release date to January 12, 2024.