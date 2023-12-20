Hyderabad: The official trailer of one of the most anticipated films of 2024 - Merry Christmas - starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi was dropped on Wednesday. Prior to this, the Sriram Raghavan-directed film has been able to create a lot of excitement with two poster releases. The film is slated to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Merry Christmas on X, formerly known as Twitter, today, on December 20. Merry Christmas, which is being produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, is a thriller as well as a "love story," as Raghavan previously stated.

Merry Christmas is Sriram, Katrina, and Vijay's first joint venture. The film was concurrently shot in Tamil and Hindi, with different sets of supporting casts for the two languages. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand co-star in the Hindi version. In contrast, Rajesh Williams, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Radhika Sarathkumar play the same parts in the Tamil version.

Merry Christmas's release schedule has been revised a few times in the past. The movie was scheduled to open on December 15 and have a box office clash with Siddharth Malhotra's Yodha from Dharma Productions. Afterwards, the release dates of both films were pushed back to December 8. Then, Yodha was shifted from the December window to March 15, 2024. Conversely, Merry Christmas, which had been scheduled for release in December of this year, was rescheduled for January 12, 2024, avoiding the jam-packed December.

Details regarding the film are being kept under wraps. However, it was recently disclosed by Sriram that the movie is an adaptation of a book. He said that he has kept the main ideas of the original text in the film, without disclosing the name of the book the film is based on.