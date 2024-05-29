'Tough Times Don't Last, Tough Teams Do': SRK Decodes What Made KKR Invincible in IPL 2024

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon as his team clinched their third Indian Premier League title on May 26. The victory came in a thrilling final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. Just a few days later, SRK poured his heart out on social media, expressing his gratitude towards his team, coach, and the passionate fans of KKR.

On May 29, SRK took to X and Instagram to share a touching message dedicated to his beloved team, referring to them as his "boys." In his heartfelt note, he delved into what he believed contributed to KKR's success in the recently concluded IPL 2024.

He began his post by addressing his team affectionately, acknowledging them as the guiding stars of KKR. "To my boys…. my team…. my champs….”these blessed candles of the night” …. My Stars…of KKR."

SRK emphasised the essence of unity and togetherness that defined KKR, attributing their success to their collective efforts. "I cannot do a lot of things and you cannot do them all either…but together we manage most of them. That’s what @KKRiders stood for. Simply being together. Beyond the ability and guidance of @gautamgambhir55….the earnestness of Chandu, the love of abhisheknayar & leadership of @shreyasiyer96... the dedication of Tendo, @bharathi__arun @1crowey & @leamonnathan... this team is built on no hierarchy just pure respect for collaboration," wrote the actor.

Khan credited the team's cohesion to the vision of Gautam Gambhir, highlighting the importance of rallying behind a common goal as a team. "GG said if u can’t support a single vision as a team….u are leading to a division in the team. Each player understood that. Young and old."

SRK expressed his admiration for each player's commitment and contribution, emphasising that the trophy wasn't just a testament to individual talent but a symbol of their collective spirit and dedication to the team's success. He showered praise on the players saying, "The Trophy is not a testament of having the best players in the team….but a proof of each player being the best for the team. Boys you are all made of Star stuff!! Love you all and don’t let the dancing stop!"

Expressing his gratitude towards the unwavering support of KKR fans, SRK emphasised the valuable lesson of perseverance in the face of adversity. He underscored the importance of staying strong and united during tough times, emphasizing that true happiness and success stem from resilience and unity.

SRK concluded his heartfelt message with a promise to meet the fans again in the next season of IPL, signing off with the iconic KKR slogan, "Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo."

KKR's victory in the IPL 2024 final was nothing short of remarkable, characterized by a stellar performance from both their bowlers and batsmen. Their resounding triumph not only secured the IPL title but also solidified their status as one of the premier teams in the league's history, leaving fans eagerly anticipating their next season's campaign.