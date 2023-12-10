KATRINA KAIF SHOWERS LOVE ON VICKY KAUSHAL AS COUPLE COMPLETES TWO YEARS OF MARITAL BLISS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif celebrated her second wedding anniversary by posting a cute selfie alongside her actor husband Vicky Kaushal. The Tiger 3 actor gave fans a sneak peek at their anniversary celebrations early on Sunday morning. In the selfie, Katrina and Vicky showed off their wide, endearing smiles. The two got married in Rajasthan in 2021 in an intimate ceremony.

Katrina chose to go makeup-free and looked gorgeous in a white dress with a green floral print. Vicky, though, was decked up in a white T-shirt and cap. Her caption for the photo was, "My (white heart emojis)."

Fans and industry friends commented on the photo as soon as it was uploaded. Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra dropped a heart-eyed emoticon. Before this, Vicky posted a cute video of his wife Katrina on the occasion.

In the video, Katrina is busy showing off her action moves while watching a movie on the screen in front of her, and Vicky is seen sitting next to her on a flight. He wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming. 😘❤️😘" For the unversed, the couple threw lavish wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan from December 7–9, 2021.

In the meantime, Katrina is enjoying Tiger 3's success at work. Within ten days of its release, Tiger 3 made an estimated Rs 400.50 crore in worldwide revenue. Katrina will next be seen along Vijay Sethupathi in the suspense thriller Merry Christmas.

On the other hand, Vicky's role in the recently released biopic drama film Sam Bahadur has won him a lot of praise from his fans. The film, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar, featured Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the key parts. The movie was released in theatres On December 1, clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.