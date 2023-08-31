Chennai/Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan graced the audio launch for his upcoming movie Jawan alongside his co-star Vijay Sethupathi and filmmaker Atlee on Wednesday in Chennai.

During the event, the celebs shared several of their personal stories and experiences. One such anecdote caught everyone's attention and that was from Vijay Sethupathi about his childhood crush.

Vijay Sethupathi, who faces off against Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, recalled a time from his school days. The Super Deluxe actor then proceeded to narrate that when he was in school(who doesn't love?), he had a huge crush on a girl who was completely in love with Shah Rukh Khan.

Then, in a jest, Vijay Sethupathi said it has taken this much time for him to settle his scores. "I have finally taken revenge against Shah Rukh Khan."

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, a fan page quoted, "Vijay: I had a huge crush on a girl in school, but she was madly in love with SRK, I guess I have finally fulfilled my revenge against him with Jawan, as his antagonist. SRK: You can take revenge, But you can not take my Girls!"

Vijay Sethupathi who has a mark for essaying films as a villain against superstars and has won critical acclaim for all such roles. He has essayed the lead antagonist against Vijay in Master and in the Kamal Haasan-starrer movie Vikram. Fans hope, the gifted actor will be equally successful when he faces off with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Also read: Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he has fallen in love with Tamil cinema, thanks for all the love

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is produced by King Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7 of this year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, while Deepika Padukone makes a guest appearance. Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Lehar Khan among others.