Hyderabad: The team of the highly anticipated film Merry Christmas gathered for a press conference held in Mumbai. Actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi were spotted arriving at a theatre in the city to promote their upcoming movie. For the occasion, Katrina Kaif chose a festive red dress in line with the Christmas theme and looked as beautiful as ever. Vijay, on the other hand, opted for a casual look, sporting a brown zip-up shirt paired with black trousers.

A video circulating on social media captured Katrina posing in front of a huge Christmas tree, perfectly embodying the film's theme. The press conference saw the presence of Sanjay Kapoor, Sriram Raghavan, Ramesh Taurani and other members of the cast. Social media users expressed their excitement for the film, with one commenting, "Super excited for Merry Christmas," and another stating, "All-time favourite and beautiful." A fan wrote, "Can't wait for Merry Christmas on 12th Jan."

Merry Christmas, set to release in theatres on January 12, has captured the audience's attention since the release of its trailer. The film showcases the intriguing pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in a suspense thriller. This project marks Sriram Raghavan's directorial comeback after a hiatus of over five years since his last commercially successful movie, Andhadhun, released in 2018.