Hyderabad: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif often display their affection for each other on social media. Most recently, the couple flew off to an undisclosed location to celebrate the New Year together. Known as one of the most adored couples in B-town, Vicky and Katrina also documented their New Year vacay on social media.

Having returned to Mumbai from their New Year's getaway, Katrina shared glimpses of her holiday with Vicky, subtly hinting at her return to work. Katrina took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, treating her followers to a series of captivating snapshots from their three-day holiday with Vicky. The collection included stunning portraits of Katrina, seated on Vicky's lap, enjoying a picturesque sunset casting an orange hue over the sand dunes.

In anticipation of her upcoming film Merry Christmas, Katrina shared the holiday pictures, detailing how their three-day break was brimming with love, relaxation, and chilly weather. Reflecting on their beautiful time away, she signaled the shift towards focusing on Merry Christmas. Her Instagram caption read: "Teen khoobsurat din… pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya… now it’s time for #MerryChristmas !!!"