ALIA BHATT ENJOYS NEW YEAR WITH RANBIR KAPOOR DAUGHTER RAHA VICKY KAUSHAL DROPS COZY PIC WITH KATRINA KAIF

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently enjoying a vacation at a beach destination with their daughter Raha Kapoor to celebrate the festive season. On January 1, Alia took to her social media handle to share a series of visuals that captured their New Year's day festivities spent together as a family. Meanwhile, actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a lovely picture with his actor-wife Katrina Kaif on the New Year.

Sharing the visuals on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. happy new year to you all." In the pictures, Alia showcased herself, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and a brief glimpse of their daughter Raha, all revelling in the festive season. The first image captured a tender moment as Ranbir planted a sweet kiss on Alia's cheek. The couple seemed to be having a great time at a club, as displayed in the next picture. The third photo provided a beautiful glimpse of their daughter waving at the camera with the backdrop of the sea.

Meanwhile, actor Vicky Kaushal also took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his wife, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. The picture shows Katrina leaning on Vicky's arms as he tenderly holds her close. Both of them were seated on chairs at the beach. Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, "Love, light, happiness… Happy 2024 everyone!"

During the Kapoor family's annual Christmas gathering, Alia and Ranbir posed for paparazzi snapshots alongside their daughter Raha for the first time. The little one looked adorable, dressed in a white frock paired with red shoes. Her hair was neatly tied up in two ponytails, adorned with cute clips. As soon as the internet began buzzing with Raha's pictures, fans noticed the striking resemblance with Ranbir's late father, actor Rishi Kapoor.