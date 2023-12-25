Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor delighted their fans on Christmas by finally revealing their daughter Raha's face at the annual Christmas brunch. The celebrity couple proudly posed for paparazzi with their baby girl in tow. Raha, looking adorable in a Christmas-themed outfit and wine-colored shoes, caught the attention of the cameras as she curiously peeked at them.

Alia and Ranbir brought Raha to the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch. The latest member of Kapoor family looked adorable in the video shared by a a paparazzo account on Instagram. Soon after Raha's videos hit social media platforms, fans noticed that her hazel gray eyes bear lot of resemblance to that of her great-grandfather and Indian film thespian Raj Kapoor.

This special reveal came after glimpses of Raha were shared earlier during her first birthday on November 6. Alia Bhatt had previously shared partial views of her daughter and expressed heartfelt sentiments in a touching note, celebrating the joy Raha has brought into their lives.

In April 2022, Ranbir and Alia exchanged vows, followed by the announcement of their pregnancy in June that year. Their joyous moment arrived on November 6, when their daughter Raha entered the world. Respectful of their daughter's privacy, the couple had previously asked the paparazzi not to photograph her, a request that was honoured for over a year. But now, it appears that Alia and Ranbir are prepared to introduce their daughter to the public eye.