Hyderabad: The trailer for the upcoming film Animal, starring actor Ranbir Kapoor, was released on Thursday to a thunderous response. The trailer received reactions from various celebrities, including Ranbir's wife-actor Alia Bhatt, his mother Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Prabhas, and Soni Razdan, among others. Animal is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1st and will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Alia took to Instagram to share the trailer, expressing her excitement by saying that she was too engrossed in watching this trailer for the 7000th time to type a full caption. She further said that it has completely blown her mind, and that she wanted to watch the movie immediately. On the other hand, Ranbir's mom and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared the video and simply wrote, "Goosebumps."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared her thoughts on her Instagram Stories, praising Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, and congratulating the entire cast and team for delivering a stellar trailer. She tagged Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, concluding with a heartfelt "Congratulations."

Soni Razdan couldn't contain her excitement, exclaiming, "Ufffff.... Our smashing hero! Everyone looks fantastic! I can't wait for this one... #ranbirkapoor." Prabhas, on his Instagram Stories, expressed his awe at the trailer, describing it as extraordinary and mind-boggling. He extended his congratulations and and said he eagerly awaits the release of Animal.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer offers a glimpse into Ranbir's character and his transformation into a fierce individual as a result of a turbulent upbringing. His deep devotion and obsession towards his father's love are evident as he fiercely protects it, disregarding anyone who stands in his way. Rashmika Mandanna plays the love interest of Ranbir's character, while Bobby Deol takes on the role of the antagonist, making a stylish and menacing appearance in the trailer.