Hyderabad: Animal, a gangster-action-thriller film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana, has garnered immense anticipation as one of the highly-anticipated movies this year. And finally, the trailer for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Animal is slated to release on December 1st in five languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Ranbir and Rashmika in titular roles, the film stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key parts.

The newly released trailer for the action thriller Animal aptures the viewers' excitement and introduces Ranbir Kapoor in a fierce and revengeful gangsta avatar. While the teaser hinted at his intense transformation, the three-minute-plus trailer takes it even further by showcasing Ranbir in his most brutal form to date. He is portrayed as a merciless killer wielding knives, axes, and machine guns, resembling a bloodthirsty creature.

The trailer effectively emphasizes the transformation of Ranbir's character through a violent upbringing during his formative years. On one hand, he is depicted as an innocent individual, while on the other hand, he embodies a rebellious and ferocious personality. The video also showcases the tumultuous relationship between Ranbir and his father, played by Anil Kapoor.

It subsequently showcases glimpses of intense, action-packed chaos, with Ranbir walking in slow-motion accompanied by his armed companions. This intensity is enhanced by the impressive background score composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, who has previously scored for Vanga's films, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Rashmika Mandanna also has prominent moments to shine in the trailer.