Hyderabad: The upcoming film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is one of this year's most highly anticipated movies. Since its announcement, the movie has been generating a buzz. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, Animal is scheduled to hit the silver screens next month. Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified the film as A prior to its release.

The film's run time is three hours and 21 minutes. Taking to X (earlier known as X) on Wednesday, a film journalist tweeted, "ANIMAL CERTIFIED A - ADULTS ONLY - BY CBFC - 3 HOURS 21 MINUTES! #RanbirKapoor is back as his first collaboration with #SandeepReddyVanga, #Animal, has been certified A by the censor board with an approved run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes. The trailer drops tomorrow!"

On Monday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Instagram handle to finally announce the release date of Animal's trailer. The director dropped a monochromatic picture of himself with Ranbir Kapoor. The text overlaid on the picture reads, "Trailer on Nov 23rd." Animal marks the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor with helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

In Animal, Anil Kapoor portrays the role of Balbir Singh, Ranbir's father, while Rashmika Mandanna plays the character of Geetanjali, Ranbir's wife. Bobby Deol takes on a menacing role as the formidable antagonist. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is all set to hit theatres on December 1, 2023.