ANIMAL TRAILER X REACTIONS RANBIR KAPOOR GIVES SHIVERS THROUGH INTENSE ACTION NETIZENS REACT DIALOGUES ZERO BUT GOOSEBUMPS INFINITE

Hyderabad: The release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal trailer, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has caused a frenzy on social media among fans and cinephiles. The gripping sequences and sneak peek into the essence of the film have evoked excitement from Twitterati, who have been expressing their euphoria over the first glimpse of the film.

As soon as the trailer was released, social media platforms were flooded with reactions. Tweets poured in, applauding the stellar casting choices and performances, with a particular focus on Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal. While some praised the exceptional casting, others specifically lauded Ranbir's remarkable acting skills, anticipating an avant-garde performance.

One notable moment that caught everyone's attention was the impactful dialogue sequence between father and son, which numerous Twitter users hailed as outstanding. A Twitter user reacted by saying, "Fck horror movies, this scared me more!!" Another commented on the film's background music and tweeted, "BGM (followed by a fire emoji) this is going to big bangerrrr."

A netizen wrote, "Blockbuster vibes. The best one in recent times." Another wrote, "Anil character shitting pants knowing what Ranbir is capable of has to be scariest 5 seconds in Bollywood." A user gave the movie's dialogues and other elements a rating, and wrote, "Dialogues = 0, Goosebumps= infinity. Deadly BGM + Direction combo with talented actors."

The trailer of Animal provides glimpses into the intense father-son dynamics between Anil and Ranbir, hinting at a narrative rich in raw emotions. Ranbir's portrayal gives off an intense and rugged persona, fascinating viewers with his on-screen presence. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. Slated for release on December 1, 2023, Animal promises an adrenaline-pumping action thriller experience for the viewers.