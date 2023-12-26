Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made an appearance with their one-year-old daughter, Raha, for the paparazzi on Christmas on Monday. They unveiled Raha's face for the first time, and within no time, the pictures became a viral sensation. On Tuesday, the couple was spotted once again with their baby girl. They are now jetting off for a New Year vacation and were clicked by the paparazzi at Kalina airport in Mumbai.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ranbir could be seen stepping out of the car and waving at the paparazzi as they called out his name. Shortly after, Alia came out of the car and made her way towards the airport gate, holding baby Raha in her arms. The video showed merely a glimpse of Raha, who was sporting white sneakers, and her hair was tied up in two ponytails.

While Alia graciously smiled at the paparazzi, Ranbir flashed a thumbs-up sign before they entered the airport. For the journey, Ranbir was dressed in a black-printed hoodie, paired with matching pants and dark sunglasses. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt kept her look casual with a white tee, black pants, and sunglasses.

Yesterday, Alia and Ranbir attended the annual Christmas lunch of the Kapoor family, where they posed for the paparazzi with their daughter, Raha. The little munchkin looked utterly adorable in a white frock and red shoes, with her hair styled in ponytails and cute clips. As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, fans could not help but notice the striking resemblance between Raha and Ranbir's late father, Rishi Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha into their lives in November of last year.