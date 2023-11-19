ANUSHKA SHARMA LEAVES FOR NARENDRA MODI STADIUM IN AHMEDABAD TO CHEER HUBBY VIRAT KOHLI IN WORLD CUP FINAL

Gearing towards the 2023 ICC World Cup finals, Virat Kohli, the Indian batting star, has made his wife Anushka Sharma the proudest wife in Tinseltown. Now ahead of the finals, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was seen departing for the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, ready to attend the highly anticipated match on November 19th (Sunday). A viral video on Twitter captured Anushka sitting in a car, preparing to leave for the iconic venue to attend the World Cup final between India and Australia. Anushka Sharma has been a constant presence during the matches, providing immense support and cheer for her husband Kohli. Her face lit up with joy when Kohli took a wicket against the Netherlands at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. She also jumped in excitement when Kohli achieved his 50th ODI ton in the semi-final against New Zealand.