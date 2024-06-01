Lok Sabha Election 2024: RJD Candidate Misa Bharti Cast Her Vote from Patliputra

Patna (Bihar): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lok Sabha candidate Misa Bharti from Patliputra seat arrived at the designated polling booth to cast her ballot in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha Elections, 2024. Showing her inked finger, the RJD candidate appealed to all voters to come out and cast their votes in large numbers to exercise their democratic rights and celebrate the grand festival of democracy.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '400 Paar' slogan, Bharti said, "I think PM Modi gave this slogan only until the first phase, as the nation's public has taught him a lesson."

Responding to Modi's remarks about taking stricter actions against the corrupt and putting them to jail, Bharti said, "For the last 10 years, he has been doing the same thing--using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to send opposition leaders to jail."

She criticised Modi for not sharing his visions or plans for his third term during his campaign, stating, "He has only emphasised how strict actions can be taken against opposition leaders and not on his visions for seeking next term. Those who were intimidated by their false allegations are either in his party or in jail. Those who are still outside of jail are fighting against him. We are fighting for the public and will not be intimidated, whether they put us in jail or lodge cases against us."

She further remarked that a lot of things are going to happen on June 4, including the formation of the INDIA alliance government in the centre. "This nation has only two enemies, unemployment and inflation. This time, the public has decided to elect a government that will address these issues, and the INDIA alliance will form the government on June 4. A lot of things are going to take place on June 4," she said.

Expressing confidence in the public of Patliputra, Bharti said, "There are six assembly constituencies in the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency, and I have visited each of them. The warm responses I have received, especially from the youth, are tremendous. The work Tejashwi has done in 17 months, by providing five lakh government jobs, has created faith among the people. They believe that if the INDIA alliance wins the majority, they will work for the people."

Misa Bharti is the daughter of the former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD's supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and she has been fielded by the party and INDIA bloc from Patliputra seat while BJP has fielded one of its senior leaders Ram Kripal Yadav from this seat. Yadav won the last two elections by a small margin.

This time, Misa Bharti is backed by a coalition including the RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI-ML, etc. In 2019, Misa Bharti again contested against Ram Kripal Yadav in Pataliputra. Despite being nominated by the RJD, she faced defeat, with Ram Kripal Yadav securing a victory margin of over 39,000 votes. (with agency inputs)