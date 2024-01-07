KARNATAKA PROSTITUTION RACKET BUSTED IN MAHADEVAPURA KINGPIN HELD

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of police busted a prostitution racket, which was run in the name of a spa lounge, during a raid at a multi-storied building in Mahadevapura on January 6. Earlier, police swung into action after a case was registered at the Mahadevapura Police Station.

A total of 44 women, who were rescued, belonged to Karnataka and abroad, police said. The Mahadevapura Police took 34 people into custody and arrested the kingpin, Anil, police officials confirmed. The officers of CCB's Women's Protection Division conducted the raid for about four hours late on Saturday night in the said building after receiving a tip-off about the illegal racket.

According to sources, Anil was running the fake spa business on the first and sixth floors of the building. The area falls under the Mahadevapura police station. During investigations, accused revealed that young women from state and outside the country were forced to get involved in the flesh trade. Police reports said that the main accused shifted to Bengaluru from another state and ran the spa of late.

A month ago, an under-trial prisoner, who was also running a prostitution racket in Bengaluru from Parappana Agrahara jail, was arrested by the police along with three others. The police arrested Manjunath alias Sanju, who was lodged at the Parappana Agrahara jail in the said criminal case.