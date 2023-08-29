WEST BENGAL THREE ARRESTED FOR LURING MINOR BANGLADESHI GIRL INTO FLESH TRADE

Durgapur (West Bengal): Durgapur Police on Monday arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly pushing a minor girl from Bangladesh into prostitution by luring her with a job in a bakery factory. Police have rescued the girl and will record her statement.

The matter came to light when the girl was seen roaming around in Bandangpalli area last afternoon. Seeing her, the women of the area got suspicious and took her to the office of Durbar Mahila Samiti, the largest organisation of sex workers in West Bengal. The organisation, in turn informed the Durgapur police station.

During investigation it was revealed that the minor's home is in Bangladesh and she was brought to West Bengal luring her with a job in a bakery factory in Durgapur.

Till now, police have arrested Pappu Rajak, Mushtaq and his wife Sainu Bibi in this connection. After the girl came to Durgapur, she was kept at the house of Sainu Bibi, who is associated with prostitution. Pappu is a resident of Jiringi under the Durgapur police station area and works as a pimp.

Pappu reportedly brought the minor to Durgapur several months back and pushed her into a sex racket business operating under the garb of a massage parlour. After interrogating Sainu Bibi, the two others were arrested from Panagarh in Kanksha police station area. All three were brought to Durgapur police station for questioning.

Also Read: Man tonsures wife's head for refusing flesh trade in UP's Meerut

Durgapur ACP Tathagata Pandey said, "Police have rescued a minor. Initially, it is suspected that her home is in Bangladesh. A gang is involved in this. Three members of the gang have been identified and arrested. They are currently being interrogated. The accused and the minor were produced before the Durgapur sub-divisional court today."