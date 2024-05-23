ETV Bharat / sports

Andy Murray Receives Wild Card to Play Doubles at French Open with Daniel Evans

By PTI

Published : May 23, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

Andy Murray and Daniel Evans will be entering in the prestigious French Open tournament as they have been granted a wild card entry to play together in men's double event.

File: Andy Murray (AP Photos)

Paris (France): Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray and Daniel Evans have been granted a wild card to play together in doubles at the French Open, organizers said. They are the first non-French pair to be awarded a wild card into the men's doubles at Roland Garros in more than 20 years.

Murray, a former No. 1, has recovered from an ankle injury and will also feature in the singles main draw for what is expected to be his final appearance at the clay-court major.

The 37-year-old Murray has played sparingly since having hip surgery in 2018 and has said he will probably retire after this summer. He is a two-time Wimbledon and Olympic champion and is hoping to compete for Britain again at the Paris Games.

Murray lost in straight sets to Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Geneva Open this week. Murray is returning to the French Open for the first time since losing in the first round four years ago. His best result at Roland Garros was runner-up in 2016.

Murray is set to say farewell to the French Open after sharing his plans to stop playing after the summer. The three-time Major winner has not competed in the tournament since 2020 but he will be back for one last hurrah next week.

