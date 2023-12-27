COVID SURGE NEPAL ISSUES SPECIAL GUIDELINES FOR CITIZENS TRAVELLING FROM INDIA TO NEPAL

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): In view of the recent COVID-19 outbreak across the world, Nepal has started introdicing special caution on the international suspension bridge of Jhulaghat that connects India and Nepal. In addition to this, Nepali citizens who work in Indian cities, have started the antigen testing method in Nepal.

Information Officer of Health Office Baitadi, Vipin Laika said, "In the guidelines of the Health Ministry, it has been informed that Nepali citizens coming from India should not be allowed to enter the country without an antigen test at every point connecting to India".

Vipin, the author said, “During the last Corona outbreak, 3,745 citizens of Baitadi were tested positive for the virus in PCR and antigen tests. Out of which, 24 civilians succumbed to the virus”.

He further added, “467 people travelling from India were tested positive for the virus. A meeting of the concerned departments was held at Jhulaghat block to stop the new variant of Corona. High vigilance is being maintained at Jhulaghat block. The health desk staff present at the checkpoint are seriously committed to ensuring that Corona does not reach Nepal from India”.