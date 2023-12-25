COVID 19 SURGE INDIA RECORDS 628 FRESH CASES MAHARASHTRA MINISTER DHANANJAY MUNDE TESTS COVID POSITIVE

New Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 628 new COVID-19 cases while the active caseload jumped to 4,054, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The total fatalities were recorded at 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's Covid case tally is currently at 4,50,09,248 (4.50 crore).

According to the health ministry website, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,44,71,860 (4.44 crore) while the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry website, 220.67 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered.

Kerala reported 128 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Monday. Of the 315 active coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 128 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 3,128, as per the website.

With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,064.The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 247.

With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,38,529 till date. On Tuesday, Health Minister Veena George reassured the people of the state that despite the rise in COVID cases in Kerala, there is no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage viral infections, she said.

Maharashtra reported 50 new Covid-19 cases, the health department said. Of the fresh cases, nine were caused by JN.1, increasing the number of infections tied to the new sub-variant in the state to 10. The JN.1 patients include five from Thane, two from Pune, and one each from a rural pocket of Pune district, Akola city and Sindhudurg district.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde has tested positive for coronavirus, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday. "One of my cabinet colleagues, Dhananjay Munde, has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the administration is taking care in the state and necessary instructions to check its spread have been given to officials," he said.