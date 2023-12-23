COVID 19 ON THE RISE IN INDIA MULTIFOLD JUMP IN CASES KERALA KARNATAKA MAJOR CONTRIBUTORS

Hyderabad: In the last 24 hours, India witnessed a significant surge in new COVID cases, led by Kerala, contributing the majority. The Union Health Ministry reported 423 cases, with Kerala accounting for 266 and Karnataka contributing 70. The country's active COVID-19 cases reached 3,420.

Four new deaths -- two from Kerala, one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka --were reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. According to the Health Ministry, the number of people recuperating from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,212, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent. The fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the state has been witnessing a slight increase in Covid-19 cases since November because its number of sample tests is higher than in other states. Amid the rising concern of Covid-19, the Bihar government has directed all districts and hospitals in the state to increase the Covid-19 RT-PCR testing with random testing of arrivals at Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga airports.

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that there is no reason to be anxious about the Covid-19 situation in the state as no person without any travel history has tested positive for Covid for a long time. Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah earlier announced a Cabinet sub-committee to monitor Covid-19 management. The CM appealed to people not to panic. "People should compulsorily wear masks in crowded places and indoor gatherings. This is in the interests of people's health," Siddaramaiah said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classified JN.1 as a variant of interest distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86 a few days ago. Despite this classification, the WHO asserted that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on existing evidence. Over the past four weeks, new Covid-19 cases globally increased by 52%, totalling over 8,50,000, while new deaths decreased by 8%, with over 3,000 reported.

As of December 17, global Covid-19 cases surpassed 772 million, with nearly seven million deaths. The WHO reported over 1,18,000 new Covid-19 hospitalisation and 1,600 new ICU admissions, marking a 23% and 51% increase, respectively, globally.

Due to its rapid spread, JN.1 is now separately classified as a variant of interest by the WHO. The organisation highlighted that the risk associated with JN.1 is currently evaluated as low, but with winter in the Northern Hemisphere, it could elevate respiratory infections in various countries. Continuous monitoring and updates on JN.1 risk evaluation are assured by the WHO.

Existing vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death caused by JN.1 and other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Despite Covid-19 prevalence, other respiratory diseases like influenza, RSV, and common childhood pneumonia are also on the rise.