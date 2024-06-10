Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale Dies in United States

New York/Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Amol Kale passed away on Monday due to heart attack in New York, United States of America.

The development was confirmed to ETV Bharat by a MCA official. "Kale had gone to the United States to watch the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup match, which was played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadiums in New York, USA along with MCA office bearers on Sunday," the MCA official elaborated.

According to the MCA official, Kale suffered a heart attack on Monday and died. Kale headed the MCA, which is affiliated to the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI). According to sources, Kale, was considered to be close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Kale, who hailed from Nagpur, was elected as the MCA president, after beating World Cup champion and former India batter Sandeep Patil in October 2022. It was Kale's idea to install a full-sized statue of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai. The statue was eventually inaugurated by Sachin Tendulkar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the ICC ODI World Cup, which was held in India in 2023.

The MCA official added, "We are extremely shocked at this news. He was a gentleman and has gone too soon." Kale was also the co-promoter of Indian Street Premier League.

The MCA paid rich tributes to Kale. "We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our President, Shri. Amol Kale. On behalf of Apex Council, Member Clubs, Staff & our entire MCA family, we offer our deepest condolences to his family. His visionary leadership & efforts will be remembered in our hearts forever (sic)," MCA said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians also condoled Kale's demise. In a post on X, the five-time IPL champions posted, "We are saddened to hear about the demise of Mr. Amol Kale, MCA President. May his soul Rest in Peace."