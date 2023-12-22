Bengaluru (Karnataka): In response to a notable surge in Covid-19 cases, the State Health Department in Karnataka is deliberating the enforcement of stringent guidelines tailored for school children. Sources within the department indicate a close monitoring of the situation within educational institutions, with contemplation to roll out these guidelines during the first week of January.

With experts forecasting a potential peak in Covid cases during the initial weeks of January in Karnataka, authorities are considering mandatory mask-wearing for students, teachers, and staff within school premises. Additional measures under consideration encompass enforcing social distancing during prayer sessions, restructuring seating arrangements, and implementing rigorous sanitization practices throughout the school environment.

Authorities remain vigilant, closely tracking the evolving situation after the festive New Year and Christmas celebrations. Decisions on further actions will be made after a comprehensive analysis of the scenario and the influx of new Covid cases.

According to the latest data released by Karnataka's Department of Health and Family Welfare, the state reported 23 new positive cases of Covid in Bengaluru, with one case each reported from Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru Rural districts, bringing the total count to 25 cases statewide.

Confirming a case of Covid infection in an infant from Nallur in Devanahalli taluk, Bengaluru Rural DC Dr. N. Shivashankara disclosed that the baby, previously admitted to Sparsha Makkala Dhama due to fever and cold, is currently isolated and receiving treatment at the taluk hospital.

The department's report highlighted a rise in total active patients, increasing from 92 to 105 individuals. Among these cases, 85 individuals are isolating at home, while 20 have been hospitalized, with nine receiving treatment in the ICU. The positivity rate has declined to 1.6%, down from 2.47% on Wednesday. Notably, the case fatality rate remains at zero per cent.