Woman Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Korba, 260 Killed in 3 Years

Korba: A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant this morning when she was returning home from a nearby village with her husband in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said.

The incident took place in the Kudmura Forest Range of Korba. The victim has been identified as Yoda Bai Kunwar.

According to the Kudmura forest ranger, the deceased and her husband, Vriksh Ram Kanwar were returning home to Girari village on Monday morning when suddenly an elephant was seen approaching them. As soon as the couple saw the elephant, they started to run. The woman's husband managed to escape but she was crushed to death.

Yoda Bai Kunwar succumbed to her injuries on the spot. The forest department team later recovered her body from the spot.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village upon receiving the news of the woman's death. The forest department has handed over a financial assistance amounting to Rs 25,000 to the woman's husband and informed that the remaining Rs 5.75 lakh will be provided soon.

"The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday morning when the deceased and her husband were on their way home. As per the forest department norms, a compensation of Rs 25,000 has already been given to the victim's family and the remaining amount will be handed over very soon" Kudmura forest ranger said.

Wild elephants have been making the locals their prey in districts namely Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod and Balrampur for a long time. According to the state forest department data, 260 people have died due to elephant attacks in Chhattisgarh in the last three years.

