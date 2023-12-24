INDIA LOGS 656 NEW COVID CASES IN 24 HOURS

Hyderabad: India saw a single-day rise of 656 COVID-19 infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll was recorded at 5,33,333 with one new death reported from Kerala in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 296. Meanwhile, Odisha logged one Covid-19 case in the past 24 hours, a health department official said. "So far two Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state. Both the patients are under home isolation and their health parameters are normal," Director of Public Health Niranjan Mishra said. On Saturday, the state health department advised elderly persons and those with comorbidities to wear masks while going out and avoid visiting crowded places.

In the meantime, two fresh covid cases have been reported in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday. The COVID cases in the district have increased to four within five days. Nodal Officer Jai Prakash said that both the infected people have been isolated along with their family members.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.50 crore (4,50,08,620). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,545, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 percent, according to the Health Ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 percent. According to the Ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far. (With agency inputs)