12 NEW COVID CASES REGISTERED IN TELANGANA

Hyderabad: The Covid epidemic in Telangana is getting worse as 12 new positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active Covid cases in the state has reached 38. One person has recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours.

The number of Covid cases in the state is gradually increasing. In the last 24 hours, 1,322 Covid confirmation tests were conducted, out of which 12 positive cases were reported. With this, the total number of active cases in the state has reached 38. One person has recovered from Covid in the last 24 hours. To this extent, the state health department has released a Covid status bulletin.

Among the newly registered cases, nine were registered in Hyderabad and one each in Warangal, Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts. Similarly, a six-month-old infant was infected with Covid in Niloufer Hospital. The Health Department said that 38 people are undergoing treatment in the state.

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha held a review meeting with the officials due to the rise in Covid cases. The minister enquired about the facilities available to prevent the spread of Coronavirus like the availability of oxygen cylinders and making ventilators work at full capacity were thoroughly discussed.

Officials explained that there are 16,500 tests in government-run RTPCR labs, along with 84 private RTPCR labs in the state. Minister Rajanarsimha ordered to hand over RTPCR kits to Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC). The Telangana government released the Covid health bulletin. Officials stated that 6,334 samples have been collected in the last two weeks and a total of 40 RTPCR samples have been taken from government and private labs in the last week. Their results are yet to be revealed. By the end of the month, the minister wants to work towards the goal of doing 4,000 tests per day.