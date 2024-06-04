ETV Bharat / bharat

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Poll: TDP wins 135 Seats, Jana Sena 21, BJP 8; Chandrababu Congratulates PM Modi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 4, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Updated : 14 hours ago

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah over the the NDA's impending victory in the Lok Sabha polls. In turn, PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah congratulated Chandrababu Naidu on the grand victory of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

The alliance of Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to form the government in Andhra Pradesh as according to the early trends, the TDP is leading on 127 seats and the BJP on 7 seats. "As per the Election Commission data, the Jana Sena Party is leading on 17 seats, TDP is leading on 127 seats, the BJP on 7 seats while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is leading on 22 seats in Andhra Pradesh."
NDA alliance comprising BJP, TDP and Jana Sena is ahead in Assembly and Lok Sabha Segments seats (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The alliance of Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to form the government in Andhra Pradesh the TDP won 135 seats the BJP eight seats, Jana Sena 21 and YSRCP won 11 seats.

TDP workers celebrate party's victory in Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections witnessed a triangular contest between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA alliance, comprising Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and the Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP).

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah over the the NDA's impending victory in the Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi and Amit Shah in return congratulated Chandrababu Naidu on the grand victory of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh, TDP sources said.

Celebrations broke out in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) camp as the tripartite alliance headed by the party is set to form the government in Andhra Pradesh with a thumping majority. As the trends show that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is headed for a landslide victory in the Assembly polls, TDP workers began bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

A festive atmosphere was prevailing at the TDP headquarters as the leaders and workers joined the celebrations. The TDP-led alliance won 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly while the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) emerged victorious in 10 seats.

BJP state in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh called on Chandrababu Naidu and congratulated him on the alliance’s victory. The NDA won 19 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state while YSRCP won two Parliament seats.

Last Updated : 14 hours ago

