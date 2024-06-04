Varun Dhawan Spotted for the First Time after Arrival of 'Baby Dhawan' - Watch

Varun Dhawan Spotted for the First Time after Arrival of 'Baby Dhawan', Best Wishes Pour for New Parents - Watch (ANI/Instagram)

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are now proud parents as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 3. The news was confirmed by Varun's dad and renowned filmmaker, David Dhawan, last night, sending waves of joy through the industry. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Karan Johar showered their blessings on the new parents.

The actor was spotted outside a private hospital in Mumbai following the birth of his first child with Natasha. Varun's parents Lali and David Dhawan were also seen as they headed home after welcoming the newest member to the family.

Varun, in a heartwarming Instagram post, introduced his little one as 'Baby Dhawan', keeping her name under wraps for now. The announcement video, featuring their adorable pet Joey in a hot air balloon surrounded by gifts, captured the essence of their happiness. Varun and Natasha also requested privacy for their family amidst the media frenzy.

Expressing gratitude for the well wishes, Varun shared a spiritual message alongside the announcement. Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra joined in the celebrations, while fans eagerly awaited Alia Bhatt's wishes for the couple, reminiscing about Varun and Alia's on-screen chemistry.

Varun's Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "The bestest news. Congratulations to you both," while Arjun Kapoor congratulated the new parents with a heartfelt post that reads, " "Baby John had a baby !!! Papa number 1 casting is now locked finally !!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister... (red heart)."

Close friends Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor flooded social media with congratulations, echoing the joy of the moment. Varun's exit from the hospital, accompanied by his father, was a sight to behold as he graciously acknowledged the paparazzi and fans, beaming with happiness.

This momentous occasion marks a new chapter for Varun and Natasha, who announced their pregnancy in February, sharing a tender moment captured in a photograph. As they embark on this journey of parenthood, their love story continues to inspire many.