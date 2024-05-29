Two Boys Aged Four and Six Die of Suffocation After Being Locked Inside SUV in Uttar Pradesh

Raebareli: In a tragic mishap reported from Uttar Pradesh, two little boys died of suffocation after getting locked inside a SUV in Raebareli district of the state on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as six-year-old Kaunen, son of Mohammad Rashid and his paternal cousin four-year-old Abdullah, son of Mohammad Chand.

The incident has come to light at Kaziyana Mohalla of Ward No. 07 in Parsadepur area of Raebareli district of UP. Local sources said that the children were playing outside the house, when both of them entered into a Safari car parked in the compound of the house. As soon as the children went inside, the door of the car got locked with the family members not even getting a hint of this. After a long time, when the family saw the lights of the car on, they opened the door only to find one of the two boys dead while the other died while being taken to the hospital. Family sources said that Abdullah had breathed his last inside the car and Kaunen was breathing and was drenched in sweat. The family immediately took him to the district hospital, from where the doctors referred him to Lucknow, but he died on the way.

It is learnt that Abdullah's mother Chandni, wife of Mo. Chand, a resident of Jais Kotwali of Amethi, had come to her maternal home in Raebareli with her son where the incident took place.

Police officer Vandana Singh while confirming the incident said that the family has not lodged any complaint with the police. The tragic death of the two boys has left the families in shock and grief.