TWO DIE OF COVID AT OSMANIA GENERAL HOSPITAL IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: Two Coronavirus deaths have been reported in Telangana. A patient, who was admitted to the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad with respiratory issues, succumbed to the illness. During a medical examination conducted by doctors on two individuals, who had health complications, Coronavirus was diagnosed, said the hospital's superintendent Nagendra.

The spread of the Coronavirus is expanding rapidly in Telangana. The number of cases is increasing daily, and a new variant JN.1 has also emerged in the state. After two deaths following severe health conditions, the first confirmed Coronavirus deaths in the state have been recorded.

The Covid virus is spreading rapidly, with 55 individuals testing positive in the past week alone, bringing the total cases in the state to 90. On Monday, the state reported 10 new Covid cases, with nine among city residents, causing concern. The new JN.1 variant cases have been registered in two districts.

A patient with severe health issues succumbed to the Covid virus at Osmania Hospital. Superintendent Nagendra reported that another patient's condition is critical, and tests confirmed the coronavirus diagnosis.

The variant JN.1 exhibits symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and headache. It is particularly concerning for individuals with comorbidities and the elderly. With the increasing number of Covid cases, the government has taken significant steps to handle Coronavirus patients at Gandhi Hospital. Adequate arrangements have been made for the treatment of regular patients and pregnant women.